A dusty, hot forecast ahead with a heat index ranging from 100 to 105 degrees

Wednesday’s forecast:

It is going to be a hot and hazy Wednesday! Temperatures climb to the mid-90s but will feel like the triple digits. It will be a bit breezy with winds from the south 10-15mph and gusts 20mph.

Saharan Dust:

Dust coming off the continent of Africa is making its way to the United States. It is impacting air quality and giving us a milky gray sky. The dust concentrations are highest today and tomorrow.

Tracking the tropics:

There is a 40% chance we could see a tropical system develop over the next five days in the southwest Caribbean Sea. The NHC has indicated a 30% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. It will not be a threat to SE Texas. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

10-day forecast:

After today we introduce our first small 20% chance of rain. An afternoon shower or brief thunderstorm is possible Thursday through early next week. Most days we’ll be dry but with the high pressure not dominating our weather pattern anymore, a little rain is now possible.

