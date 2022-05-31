Hot & humid with a 20% chance of rain

Tuesday’s Forecast:

We have a 20% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a strong southeasterly wind 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph.

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 20% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Hurricane Agatha made landfall Monday afternoon just west of Puerto Angel, Mexico, as a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. This is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in May along the Pacific coast of Mexico since records began in 1949.

Agatha will cross over Mexico with more heavy rain. From there, the area of low pressure will move into the Bay of Campeche. There is a 60% chance in the next five days the low becomes a tropical system. If it does reform, it would change names to Alex because it is going from the eastern Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico. These regions have their own list of names. It will not be a threat to Texas.

60% chance we get a tropical system at the end of the week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Comparing two models. Where will the low go and will it be a tropical storm (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We have a chance of rain through Friday. June 1st is tomorrow, the start of hurricane season. It is going to be a busy season. Here is Frank’s take on this upcoming hurricane season.

