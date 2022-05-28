Hot & humid this Memorial Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be more humid with sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s. Winds will be from the west 5-10mph.

It's going to be hot in the afternoon! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Memorial Day Weekend:

Humidity starts climbing today and won’t stop through Monday. Temperatures are consistent in the mid to lower 90s through Monday. It’s humid, it’s hot but it will be dry through Memorial Day.

A hot humid feel is with us through Memorial Day (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s Monday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Our next small chance of rain is Tuesday. Next week morning and afternoon temperatures are fairly consistent. June 1st is Wednesday, the start of hurricane season. Did you know this is the first time since 2015 that we haven’t had a tropical system form in the month of May? It is going to be a busy season. Here is Frank’s take on this upcoming hurricane season.