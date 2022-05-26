Coolest start in almost a month

Thursday’s Forecast:

Yesterday’s cold front has left us with dry air, calm winds, and cool morning temperatures. Dry air heats up quickly, so temperatures climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. All of this makes for a gorgeous Spring Day.

Temperatures climb to the upper 80s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Memorial Day Weekend:

We have one more cool start Friday before humidity starts to climb this weekend. Temperatures are consistent in the lower 90s through Monday. It’s humid, a little hot but it will be dry through Memorial Day Monday.

A hot humid feel is with us through Memorial Day (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Our next small chance of rain is Tuesday. Next week morning and afternoon temperatures are fairly consistent. June 1st is Wednesday, the start of hurricane season. Did you know this is the first time since 2015 that we haven’t had a tropical system form in the month of May? It is going to be a busy season. Here is Frank’s take on the season.