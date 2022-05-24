Cool front arrives Wednesday morning

Temperatures don't get out of the 70s Wednesday

Tuesday’s forecast:

Most of the rain this morning is in south Texas. The heaviest rain is moving into the Gulf of Mexico and not SE Texas. We will get a few stray showers or even a thunderstorm, but it will be hit and miss this morning and afternoon.

Wednesday’s Forecast:

A cold front moves in Wednesday morning. There may be enough energy with the storms to create severe weather and street flooding. Damaging winds, a tornado or two and hail are possible as the cold front moves in. The timing is 4am to 10am.

Rainfall Totals:

We will get a a few showers and thunderstorms today but almost all of the heavy rain arrives Wednesday morning. Most of us will get a range of 1-2″ but 3-4″ is possible and those areas could get street flooding.

10-day Forecast:

All of the rain will move out Wednesday night. Dry weather is expected this Memorial Day weekend but it will be hot and humid. Our next chance of showers arrives Tuesday of next week.