From record highs to a temperature tumble with rain

Thursday’s Forecast:

We have another day of potentially record setting heat. Yesterday was our hottest day of the year, hitting 95 degrees. We should be right there this afternoon with another strong south wind.

Temperatures climb to 95 degrees this afternoon in Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperature tumble with rain this weekend:

Our next cold front we’re tracking will affect southeast Texas this weekend. This front looks strong enough to bring some soaking rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. With our worsening drought we need all we can get. The chance of rain Saturday is 20% and 60% Sunday.

Rain likely Sunday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our weekend:

Be prepared to adjust your plans this weekend. Widespread soaking showers are likely Sunday with rain amounts ranging from .10″-1.00″. And once the rain starts it may stay with us through next week. This upcoming weather pattern change can make a big dent in our statewide drought.

A front may bring widespread rain for the start of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A range of .10"-1.00" of rain expected Sunday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Adding Monday & Tuesday’s rain:

Areas that desperately need rain could receive 3+ inches of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Temperatures finally fall to average at the start of next week. We could see additional rain through Saturday!