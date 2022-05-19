From record highs to a temperature tumble with rain

Thursday’s Forecast:
We have another day of potentially record setting heat. Yesterday was our hottest day of the year, hitting 95 degrees. We should be right there this afternoon with another strong south wind.
Temperature tumble with rain this weekend:
Our next cold front we’re tracking will affect southeast Texas this weekend. This front looks strong enough to bring some soaking rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. With our worsening drought we need all we can get. The chance of rain Saturday is 20% and 60% Sunday.
Our weekend:
Be prepared to adjust your plans this weekend. Widespread soaking showers are likely Sunday with rain amounts ranging from .10″-1.00″. And once the rain starts it may stay with us through next week. This upcoming weather pattern change can make a big dent in our statewide drought.
Adding Monday & Tuesday’s rain:
10-day Forecast:
Temperatures finally fall to average at the start of next week. We could see additional rain through Saturday!