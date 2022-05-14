Steamy Weather Continues Sunday

Tonight’s Forecast:

This evening we will see mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s. Mostly clear for most of the night aside from some patchy fog that could form near the coast.

Still warm heading into the overnight hours

Sunday’s Forecast:

Sunday will be another hot one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s. An air quality alert will be possible during the day as a lot of ozone and particulates are trapped near the ground.

Another hot afternoon with highs back in the low 90s

10-day Forecast:

As you can see there is no end in sight to our summer like temperatures. Our average for this time of year is the mid-80s and we are no where close to average.

Summer heat continues this entire week!

Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night:

We have a good forecast Sunday night with mostly clear skies, and this is important because we’ll see a total lunar eclipse. It’s also being called a Super Flower Blood Moon. Here is what you need to know.