Getting hotter this weekend

Temperatures will be close to breaking heat records over the next few days! Drink plenty of water and slather on the sunscreen!

Today’s Forecast:

Conditions are pleasant this morning! Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s with lower humidity. Patchy fog is possible. Today will be another hot one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s. An air quality alert will be possible during the day Friday.

Tonight’s Forecast:

This evening we will see mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s. Patchy fog is possible.

Saturday’s Forecast:

Saturday will see the humidity return! Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s. Rain is possible late in the evening, mainly east of I-45.

A frontal boundary Saturday night give us a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will fall in Louisiana but don’t be surprised if we get a quick downpour at night.

10-day Forecast:

As you can see there is no end in sight to our summer like temperatures. Our average for this time of year is the mid-80s and we are no where close to average.

Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night:

We have a good forecast Sunday night with mostly clear skies, and this is important because we’ll see a total lunar eclipse. It’s also being called a Super Flower Blood Moon. Here is what you need to know.

