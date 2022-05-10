Hot, humid and breezy!

Tuesday’s Forecast:

It’s going to be a toasty Tuesday! Temperatures will be topping out in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. With the humidity, temperatures will feel like the triple digits. Winds will come from the SE 10-15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph.

From the 70s to the 90s

Why is it so hot right now?

We’re stuck in a weather “traffic jam” so to speak. This weather pattern is called an “Omega Block.” Looking at the jet stream below you can see the Greek Letter for Omega. This jet stream is stuck in an amplified pattern with a big dip and cold air dominating the western US. There is also a coastal low-pressure system over the southeastern United States. That leaves us stuck under a hot high-pressure ridge that is pulling in both humid air from the Gulf and hot, dry air from Mexico.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping us hot!

10-day Forecast:

We’re sitting in a more late June-like pattern for the entire week! That means steamy mornings in the mid to upper 70s and highs in the low to mid-90s. The humidity will be high as well with a steady push of Gulf of Mexico air coming into the region for most of the week. Expect temperatures to feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s for most of the afternoon hours. The week ahead will continue to be dry with no rain in the forecast until this weekend.

