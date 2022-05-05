From severe weather to scorching record highs!

Severe weather threat Thursday:
HOUSTON – We may get light rain for the early part of the day, but the line of potentially severe weather arrives tonight.
Thunderstorm timining and amounts:
The storms arrive late this afternoon in our northern cities. It will be in the Houston area this evening and along the coast a little before midnight.
Rain amounts range from 1.00-2.00″ with 3.00″-4.00″ possible.
Mother’s Day Weekend:
Summer like heat is here this weekend. Our temperatures will most likely break record highs from 1998 and 1967 and the heat index in the afternoon will range from 100-104 degrees. Flowers will wilt, chocolate will melt. Our bodies aren’t used to these kinds of temperatures yet, so make sure you find a way to stay cool.
10-Day Forecast:
This entire forecast will feel like summer. Mornings in the 70s, afternoons mostly in the 90s. These temperatures are more common in July and August.