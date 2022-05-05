From severe weather to scorching record highs!

Severe weather threat Thursday:

HOUSTON – We may get light rain for the early part of the day, but the line of potentially severe weather arrives tonight.

Strong thunderstorms arrive tonight (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

What to expect tonight in SE Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thunderstorm timining and amounts:

The storms arrive late this afternoon in our northern cities. It will be in the Houston area this evening and along the coast a little before midnight.

Heavy rain with hail and damaging winds line up along I-10 tonight (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain amounts range from 1.00-2.00″ with 3.00″-4.00″ possible.

Rain amounts range from 1.00"-4.00" (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mother’s Day Weekend:

Summer like heat is here this weekend. Our temperatures will most likely break record highs from 1998 and 1967 and the heat index in the afternoon will range from 100-104 degrees. Flowers will wilt, chocolate will melt. Our bodies aren’t used to these kinds of temperatures yet, so make sure you find a way to stay cool.

96 and 98 degrees! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

This entire forecast will feel like summer. Mornings in the 70s, afternoons mostly in the 90s. These temperatures are more common in July and August.

What to expect in Houston through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)