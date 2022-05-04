From severe weather to scorching record highs

Wednesday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – Wednesday will be a hot and humid day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10-20 with gusts up to 25mph are with us this afternoon.

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Severe weather threat Thursday:

The air is humid and unstable, and some of these storm cells can turn severe quickly. The highest threats are damaging winds and large hail. There may be one or two tornadoes in our northern cities.

The city of Houston has a low threat of severe weather (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain totals:

The widespread heavy rain arrives late Thursday into early Friday. Rain amounts range from .50″-3.5″ through noon Friday.

The heaviest rain arrives Thursday night (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain amounts range from .50"-3.50" (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mother’s Day Weekend:

This is not a good gift for mom. Our temperatures will challenge record highs from 1998 and 1967 and the heat index in the afternoon will range from 100-104 degrees. Flowers will wilt. Our bodies aren’t used to these kind of temperatures yet, so make sure you find a way to stay cool.

Houston is challenging record highs this weekend (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

This entire forecast will feel like summer. Mornings in the 70s, afternoons mostly in the 90s. And starting this weekend temperatures challenge records highs every day!

Ad