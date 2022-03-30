Strong winds caused stairwell to partially collapse at Sharpstown condominium complex, residents say

Here's what we know.

HOUSTON – Strong winds from Wednesday’s severe weather event caused a stairwell to partially collapse at a Sharpstown condo building.

When resident Mary Cherry first heard the wind outside her condo located on Sands Point Drive in Sharpstown, she said she was far from panicked.

“I blew it off that it was just a big gust of wind,” she said.

But when she walked outside, she said he saw her neighbor’s stairwell had partially collapsed.

“There’s no way that a slight wind gust could cause this kind of thing,” Cherry said.

Debris also collided with Greg Tibideaux’s bedroom window.

“The view is wider, it’s basically the same view just without my window,” he joked.

Tibideaux said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m.

“I was sleeping right here,” he pointed to his bed near the window. “All that stuff just woke me up. All this stuff was on top of me when I got up.”

He said even though he was covered in pieces of glass, he’s thankful things weren’t worse.

“I had to rinse a lot of glass off of me,” Tibideaux said. “I have to say, Jesus has been awesome because I didn’t get all cut up.”

No one at the condominium complex was injured.

The National Weather Service surveyed the area and said a tornado did not touch down but confirmed there were strong winds.