Storm chasers: These are the ones KPRC 2 watches when severe weather strikes

HOUSTON – There are a number of storm chasers that we at KPRC 2 watch as severe weather moves in. Here are some of our favorites.
Josh Morgerman:
One of the best (and most insane) hurricane chasers out there. He’s a GREAT follow and very smart. You can check him out on Twitter here.
Greg Nordstrom:
Classmate of mine at Mississippi State years ago. Will generally be chasing hurricanes across the Gulf. You can check him out on Twitter here.
Levi Cowan:
Runs website called “Tropical Tidbits” which we use every day for forecasting. His analysis videos when we get storms in the Atlantic and even more so in the Gulf is always a must watch. Here’s Tropical Tidbits on Twitter.
Aaron Jayjack:
Another good chaser dude, well-funded and will generally put out great videos on scene. Here’s his Twitter page.
Reed Timmer:
Fairly famous chaser, will generally be out in the storms wherever landfall is. Here’s Timmer on Twitter.
What storm chasers do you like to watch? Leave their Twitter handles or other social media information in the comments.