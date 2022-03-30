Storm chasers: These are the ones KPRC 2 watches when severe weather strikes

Tim Marshall, a 40 year veteran of storm chasing, monitors a supercell thunderstorm during a tornado research mission, May 8, 2017 in Elbert County near Agate, Colorado. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – There are a number of storm chasers that we at KPRC 2 watch as severe weather moves in. Here are some of our favorites.

Josh Morgerman:

One of the best (and most insane) hurricane chasers out there. He’s a GREAT follow and very smart. You can check him out on Twitter here.

Josh Morgerman's Twitter page as seen in context on March 30, 2022. (Josh Morgerman/iCyclone/Twitter)

Greg Nordstrom:

Classmate of mine at Mississippi State years ago. Will generally be chasing hurricanes across the Gulf. You can check him out on Twitter here.

Greg Nordstrom's Twitter page seen in context on March 30, 2022. (Greg Nordstrom/Twitter)

Levi Cowan:

Runs website called “Tropical Tidbits” which we use every day for forecasting. His analysis videos when we get storms in the Atlantic and even more so in the Gulf is always a must watch. Here’s Tropical Tidbits on Twitter.

Levi Cowan's Tropical Tidbits Twitter page, as seen on March 30, 2022. (Levi Cowan/Tropical Tidbits/Twitter)

Aaron Jayjack:

Another good chaser dude, well-funded and will generally put out great videos on scene. Here’s his Twitter page.

Ad

Aaron Jayjack's Twitter page, as seen in context, on March 30, 2022. (Aaron Jayjack/Twitter)

Reed Timmer:

Fairly famous chaser, will generally be out in the storms wherever landfall is. Here’s Timmer on Twitter.

Reed Timmer's Twitter page, as seen in context, on March 30, 2022. (Reed Timmer/Twitter)

What storm chasers do you like to watch? Leave their Twitter handles or other social media information in the comments.