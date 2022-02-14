Perfect Valentine’s Day to horse around!

With highs near 70° and plenty of sunshine, you couldn’t ask for love-lier weather on this Valentine’s Day! For us, the middle of February is often a ‘big change’ month as we begin to move toward spring. Meteorologically speaking, winter is December-January-February and so we’re almost to the end of winter! That battle between cold and warm can spark strong storms (like this Wednesday quite possibly). Just look at the variations we’ve seen for Valentine’s Day:

From cold to warm, wet and snowy!

That 20 inches of snow made for some amazing pictures across Southeast Texas, including downtown Houston:

A Valentine's snow like no other

The blizzard conditions weren’t all fun and games as 6,000 head of cattle died in Chambers County. Four years later, the arctic cold of 1899 blasted the area, with 10° in Houston and dropping Beaumont to 14°. There are stories of Sabine Pass freezing over clear from Texas to Louisiana with people ice skating! Okay, Texans had ice skates in the closet in 1899? Here’s the story on both accounts from the Victoria Advocate.

Clearly, we know from last year just what kind of winter mid-February can bring. I blogged about this one just last week.

Valentine's arctic blast 2021

You may recall just five years ago, the Valentine’s tornado outbreak in 2017. Six tornadoes slammed our southern counties that morning with numerous reports of damage:

Seven touchdowns occurred from Wharton to Stafford and Van Vleck to Sweeny

Enjoy it now

At least we’re getting a couple of beautiful days this week. We head into Wednesday with a tornado threat, especially for northern counties, before storms shift east on Thursday. Right now the threat is low (bright green) for most of the area, but it is there!

The risk is LOW but it's there!

Happy Valentine’s Day and have a safe week!

Frank

