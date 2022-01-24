Cold week ahead!

Today is what I like to call ‘drizzerable’ which is pretty much self-explanatory.

We’ve averaged less than 1/2″ of rain with temperatures hovering around 50 and the rain doesn’t completely exit until evening. Cold, wet, miserable drizzle. Drizzerable. The low causing this moves out and another low moves in from the Rockies tomorrow but this one stays north of here so a dry front in our area. After that, the gates open a bit for cold air to move south -- toward us!

Here’s my 10-day forecast and you’ll notice a lot of highs this week stay in the 50s! No freezing weather, but lows will be in the 30s and 40s:

Temps pretty much stay in the 50s this week with lows around 40

What’s happening is a lot like traffic. The low today and tomorrow are jamming cold air around that high pressure from building in to the south. Here’s what is happening tomorrow and you see the low in New Mexico that is going to move across the northern part of the state:

Low Pressure will block the northerly flow for a day courtesy NOAA

That low will get us to the 60s for highs tomorrow with a southwest flow, but once that low moves out of here tomorrow, then Rocky Mountain high pressure takes over! That sends a northerly wind right into Texas:

Highs Pressure to our West send a cold flow our way courtesy NOAA

Where’s the relief?

By Sunday, the high weakens enough to allow another low pressure to form and that will bring back a southwest wind to warm us up a bit.

Warming by next Sunday. Courtesy NOAA

Groundhog Day?

After this weekend, you may have noticed, we have a 40% chance of rain Groundhog Day a week from Wednesday. Last year, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow (during a snowstorm, so what’s that about?) predicting six more weeks of winter and, sure enough, we had an unforgettable cold snap starting Valentine’s Day. So we will wait and see what Phil prognosticates this year, but Forecaster Frank is predicting an early spring.

Frank

