KPRC 2 meteorologists Justin Stapleton and Khambrel Marshall track Tropical Depression 9 and answer your questions

HOUSTON – With the situation in the Gulf evolving throughout each day, the KPRC 2 severe weather team is watching it closely. The current models indicate this is likely to be a storm that will impact our neighbors in Louisiana, but the strength and exact landfall location are still unknown.

At 12:50 p.m. today (Thursday), KPRC 2 Meteorologists Justin Stapleton and Khambrel Marshall looked at the models live and talked about about the tropical system that is expected to be named Ida on Click2Houston.com.

