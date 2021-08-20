HENRI May Make First Hurricane Landfall In New England In 30 Years

Tropical Storm HENRI is on the move set to strike somewhere across southern New England on Sunday. If it can hold onto its likely hurricane status by tomorrow, it will be the first time a hurricane has hit New England since Hurricane Bill in 1991! Below is the latest track from the National Hurricane Center:

TS Henri

While direct hits from hurricanes are not all that common along the New England coastline, there have been some very memorable ones over the years. Below is a comparison of some of the more noteworthy hurricane hits across the centuries, the photo is courtesy from Dave Epstein, a meteorologist and blogger from Boston:

Southern New England has been hit over the years from some substantial tropical systems

The “Long Island Expressway” Hurricane of 1938 was extremely costly and deadly for Long Island and parts of New England. Over 600 people were killed and millions of dollars of damage in modern adjusted money.

Ad

The Long Island Expressway hurricane was devastating

Hurricane Carol in 1954 was also notable in terms of its devastating impact for parts of New York and Connecticut:

In 1954, Hurricane Carol damaged parts of New England

The last one to compare to Henri is the aforementioned Hurricane Bill in 1991, which was the last hurricane to hit southern New England: