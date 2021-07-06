WATCH: Live webcams show Florida beaches as state braces for Elsa

As Tropical Storm Elsa began striking the Florida Keys Tuesday, the rest of Florida residents are on alert for what could be coming their way.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center has warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes.

A hurricane watch was issued for much of the west coast of Florida, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay, to the Steinhatchee River in the Big Bend area.

Take a look below at some of the live cameras along the west coast of the state as the storm begins to roll in.

1. Clearwater Beach live beach camera

2. Live beach camera on Fort Myers Beach Pier

3. Live camera at Mallory Square Key West Florida

4. Live camera at Steinhatchee River

If you’re interested in seeing more, try one of the links below.