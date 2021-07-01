Tropical Storm Elsa forms, heading toward Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa formed this morning with sustained winds of 40mph and gusts of 50 mph. It is moving at a fast clip of 25 mph.

Elsa forms in Atlantic, headed toward eastern Gulf (KPRC)

As of right now, the storm is forecast to remain a tropical storm but approach Category 1 strength as it enters the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico by a Monday or Tuesday time frame. Current models suggest the storm will remain in the Eastern Gulf or Florida by Tuesday and into the middle of next week. Not threats to SE Texas expected at this time.

Track has storm entering Gulf by Monday or Tuesday (KPRC)

Our Thursday weather will once again see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Look for about 30% chances today.

Afternoon showers expected again (KPRC)

We’ll see 30% chances Friday as well for much of the day but those chances go up Friday night into the July 4th weekend. We stay in a rainy pattern for most of the ten day period.