Tropical Trouble for Dad?

You’ve heard the chatter, an area of disturbed weather by next Wednesday/Thursday in the Bay of Campeche causing tropical trouble for ‘somewhere’ in the Gulf of Mexico. First, there is nothing there yet and when there is nothing there then the models tend to be all over the place. The American and Euro have generally favored something hugging the Texas coast the end of next week with a landfall around Sabine Pass on Father’s Day weekend, but now things have changed with the American. That said, here is the latest European model:

European Model from this morning

The Euro path places a landfalling storm a week from today into Beaumont/Jefferson County. Even that path keeps the majority of stormy weather off the Texas Coast and brings in 5-7″ of rain to Louisiana (which does not need it!). The American model latest run from this morning shows a huge shift with that path to a landfalling storm in Mobile also on Friday before Father’s Day:

American Model from this morning

Here is a still picture and that 1003millibars of pressure indicates around a 45mph storm:

Mobile Storm?

Here’s the where-does-this-go issue--two high pressure systems will steer this and where those set up is too early to know. You can see below that the set up this morning favors the Euro path but the American model disagrees. The answer is that wherever the path of least resistance sets up is where any storm that develops will follow:

Any storm will take the path of least resistance