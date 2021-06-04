A fascinating raindrop journey

HOUSTON – We all sit and scroll news feeds and every now and then an incredibly cool link shows up! I found Sam Learner’s River Runner by clicking on a Treehugger article and can’t get enough of it, so wanted to share.

Called River Runner, you can follow a raindrop from wherever it falls in the U.S. to where it ends up! That’s usually one of our ocean basins, but not always, and the paths our rivers take traversing this country gets to be fascinating! Let me take you on a tour. Here’s what the page looks like:

From samlearner.com

So, for instance, if you click on northern Montana you will immediately see the river path from there across the country all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and then that scene will put you on a raindrop roller coaster ride as you follow its path:

That's a long way for a raindrop to ride!

Like a virtual roller coaster, you follow the raindrop from beginning to end!

IT’S ADDICTING

You might just find yourself spending all day on this program. Fortunately, it’s very educational and goes to show how how waterways connect us all--and the importance of them. I loved clicking on different Texas spots to find out just how water gets across our state to the Gulf of Mexico. You probably thought rain in Huntsville moves south toward Lake Conroe? or the San Jacinto? Nope. Northeast to Lake Livingston!