Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for areas northwest of Houston

HOUSTON – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas northwest of Houston until 7 pm Friday. Counties in Southeast Texas that are included in the watch are Brazos, Washington, and Madison.

Storms will continue to migrate out of North Texas Hill Country through the I-35 corridor between Dallas and Austin and continue toward Houston Friday afternoon and evening. The greatest threats from the storms will be large hail and damaging wind. A rogue tornado is always possible, too.

The storms will reach southeast Texas by late afternoon to early evening. The atmosphere is more stable close to Houston, so expect the storms to weaken, somewhat, as they approach.

Storms will be entering Southeast Texas by dinner time Friday.

By late evening, the storms will be pressing toward the coast.

Showers and storms will be approaching the coast late Friday evening.

More storms may flare up Saturday, as a cold front slides through the area.

A front will bring showers and storms to Southeast Texas on Saturday.