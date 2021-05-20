NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 hurricane season

HOUSON – The NOAA is predicting an above-normal 2021 hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and 10% chance of below-normal season in the Atlantic. Experts said they do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said they are forecasting 13-20 named storms this year, and six to 10 of those storms are forecast to become hurricanes. Three to five of the hurricanes are forecast to become major, meaning Category 3 or higher is expected.

According to past performance forecasts, NOAA’s seasonal predictions have been accurate 70% of the time.

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

Here is a list of storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season: