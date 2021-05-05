More to know about the New Climate Normals

Thirty-year climate normals give us a pretty good idea of just where our averages for highs, lows and precipitation lie for any given day. The new 30-year compilation from NOAA, just out this week right here, uses data from 1991-2020 and we wrote about this on Click2houston just yesterday here. Southeast Texas is generally WARMER and WETTER than in the past--warmer because of increasing global temperatures and wetter because that warmth evaporates water which then falls as heavier rain across the area.

All this is just the tip of the melting iceberg, so to speak. Take a look at the 30 year averages for the nation for more than a century and you’ll see pretty easily the red colors indicating the warmer temps not only increase rapidly, but even more so the last forty years:

Courtesy NOAA

In fact, the trend for warmer temperatures is pretty well spelled out in this graph:

While variable, the trend is upward for increasing temps

Because the world is warmer, more evaporation occurs of ocean and land-locked waters. This eventually falls as heavy rain showers, but not evenly--some areas have seen less precip (especially in the form of snow) over the decades, especially the desert southwest and Rocky Mountains. More extreme flooding and more extreme drought are the results.

Courtesy NOAA

Is Global Warming the Cause?