Sunday sunshine returns

"Cool" start to Sunday (KPRC)

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words and this morning’s sunrise fits that description as we start the day with mostly clear skies and clouds more prevalent in the southern part of the region. We’ll see more clouds building in through the morning but will see fewer clouds than yesterday and more sunshine.

Staying mostly dry and about 10 degrees below normal temperatures (KPRC)

Our temperatures will increase to the 70 degree range this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and VERY slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle on a couple of you.

Next big rain chances will be next weekend (KPRC)

The next big rain chance isn’t until next weekend as another cold front pushes through. This front will have plenty of moisture to work with as the system will make a mess out of Friday and into Saturday. As of right now 1-2″ of rain is likely for next weekend with higher isolated amounts possible. We will of course refine the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

Cooler than normal with another cool down mid-week when a dry front moves through. (KPRC)

So a mostly cooler than normal week ahead is in store with a dry cold front mid-week and rain next weekend. Enough sunshine will be in play to make it a nice week. Enjoy!

Remember to check for any changes to this forecast at Click2Houston.com/weather.