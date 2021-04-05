Summer Temps This Week

So far this year we’ve only topped out at 86° (March 26th) and while we average 78° for highs this time of year, a furnace blast to the state looks to arrive the end of the week.
We’re talking record territory as Thursday’s record high is 91° (1907) and Friday’s is 92° (1986). We may not quite get there officially, but plenty of you will get very close.
Here’s the set up--a front will move into the state Wednesday producing some threat of severe weather in our northern counties. That front doesn’t make it through and a Low pressure system sets up along it Thursday in the central part of the state which means west winds for us. I’ve drawn a red arrow below:
So Just How Hot?
Upper 80s seems like a shoe in and if you look to San Antonio and the Valley, mid 90s will be common.
Here is Thursday’s forecast from the American Model:
Friday doesn’t look much cooler:
If these numbers verify, they’ll be the hottest we’ve had all year. Upper 80s is more like what we experience in late May with 90-91° more typical for the first week of June.
Summer’s coming!
Stay cool.
Frank