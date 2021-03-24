More Tornadoes for Mississippi/Alabama

St. Patrick’s Day brought destructive tornadoes to the deep South and tomorrow will be another day of severe weather, especially from Jackson, MS to Birmingham, AL. Here’s the convective outlook for tomorrow and you’ll notice we are on the edge of the severe storm chance, so we’ll watch for that overnight and tomorrow morning. The RED bullseye indicates the most likely spot for dangerous storms:

The Red Bullseye is most likely for tornadoes

You can see the American Model futurecast for tomorrow showing “orange and red” over the area:

GFS AMERICAN MODEL courtesy tropicaltidbits

And the National Weather Service is warning for long-track tornadoes (the kind that touch the ground and stay on the ground for miles), winds to 80mph, along with golf-ball sized hail and 1-3″ of flooding rain:

This is from the NWS in Jackson

La Nina to Blame?

An excellent article on the super-charged storm season and how La Nina relates to that can be found right here, but the long and short of it is that La Nina causes a wavy jet stream (as opposed to a zonal flow). In other words, big dips in the Jet Stream bring in cold, polar air smashing into warmer Pacific and Gulf Air. You can see the Jet Stream for tomorrow has that big dip and I circled the most dangerous area:

Jet Stream

While we may see a few strong storms tomorrow, the big show is for the Southeast USA....if you have family or friends there, make sure they know what’s coming! And learn from this because our turn will come, we’re just fortunate to get a near miss for now!

Frank

