What to know about the Pollen Season

I received the below cartoon sent to me on Click2pins yesterday and, I have to admit, it made me laugh and cringe:
Anyone who hoped that our February freeze would stop the pollen this spring is having a little wishful thinking! I spoke to Iris at the Houston Arboretum who told me that while Oak is not as bad yet, it’s on the way and will last through mid-May, at least.
Right now, our overall pollen count is Medium (via Pollen.com), but tree pollen counts are Heavy from Pine, Hackberry and Ash:
Of course, the freeze did stop everything in its tracks for a moment, but the pollen season itself continues to start earlier and last longer because usually we don’t have arctic freezes like this year:
The Future Looks Itchy!
As we go forward, climate change will account for more carbon dioxide which will increase the growing season (and pollen season) even more. In fact, predictions are that pollen will double by 2085:
A thorough study of this has just been completed by the National Academy of Sciences. I’ll unravel that next week.
Frank