There’s SNOW business in Denver today

I had a Houston-transplant friend message me on Facebook from Denver on Friday, asking my thoughts on the “Snowmageddon” everyone was talking about, so I sent him last Friday’s blog. I was all-in with the history-making snow forecast.

Well, Saturday morning he sent this pic with polite skepticism: “Nada. Too much Sensationalism. But, you are still the only meteorologist I trust...”

Picture from last Saturday morning...waiting for the first flakes to fall! photo credit: Craigers Hanzelka

When the snow DID start that night, it didn’t stop until two feet piled up! Whew! That would have been quite the bust if the snow had stayed away!

Snowfall in Denver photo credit: Craigers Hanzelka

That slow-moving storm performed as predicted with an official 27.1 inches of snow at Denver International Airport. Mountain areas had 35 to 42 inches! This ranks as Denver’s fourth-biggest snowfall on record:

The weekend snowstorm in Denver brought a record 27.1" to DIA

On Sunday, other Denver friends were asking why I hadn’t told them about their big snow coming! (LOL) All I could do was send them my blog link and tell them to subscribe! Check out these pics:

All shoveled, but really--where to go? Photo credit: Eric Ensey

This pine tree got pummeled! Photo credit: Eric Ensey

National Weather Service changes

I was notified today that the warning system from the NWS will change a bit by 2024: “Big changes are coming to NWS watch/warning/advisory program. The term advisory will be dropped with advisory level concerns handled by weather statements, graphics, etc.

This makes a lot of sense as the term “advisory” is vague -- a dense fog advisory is issued when the fog is already beginning to form, so a dense fog warning is more appropriate. I’ll be interested to see exactly what changes will be initiated, but we have a few years to hammer it all out.

Frank

