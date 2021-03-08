What to know about this “Looming” Ship

The cover photo of the floating ship has caught everyone’s attention as this huge cargo ship appears to simply hover above the water. What you’re seeing is not just a mirage, but a Superior Mirage. We’re all familiar with the Inferior Mirage which creates the oasis in the desert. Both types are a matter of air temperatures and refracted (bent) sunlight.

The Inferior Mirage occurs when very hot is at the surface with colder air above it. The sun’s rays get bent by that warmer air and your eye “sees” an apparent image, which is really just a reflection of the sky above.

This graphic shows how the air bends in the hot air courtesy of http://www.heidorn.info/keith/weather/elements/mirage1.htm

Here’s a photo showing “water” that appears to be on the hot road down the way, but actually isn’t--it’s just the sky above.

Source: U-ichiro Murakami (Murambo) - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11630764

You’d think around here with our hot pavement, we’d see a LOT of these in the summer!

So What Is Superior?

A Superior mirage occurs when rather than having hotter air at the surface, there is colder air at the surface and warm air above that. The light is refracted (bent) upward instead of downward, so the mirage occurs above the ground rather than at the surface:

Superior Mirage explained courtesy graphic https://www.eoas.ubc.ca/courses/atsc113/sailing/met_concepts/10-met-local-conditions/10f-optical-phenomena/

If the object of a superior mirage is within your line of sight, or on/above the horizon, that object will look upside down.

An object on the horizon will appear upside down courteshy of http://www.heidorn.info/keith/weather/elements/mirage1.htm

However, if the object is below the horizon, then it will appear in an upright position. This is called a looming mirage:

An object below the horizon appears to hover in the upright position, called "looming" courtesy of http://www.heidorn.info/keith/weather/elements/mirage1.htm

To get such a great photo is actually more rare than mirages themselves. In fact, the sun itself causes a mirage each day at sunset and sunrise--when you see the full sun sitting on the horizon, all or part of it is actually below the horizon. The light bends in such a way through the atmosphere to make the sun appear full. You can explore that phenomenon more right here.

Have a great week...we have some warm changes the next several days!

Frank

