Houston-area forecast: Sunny and pleasant holiday weekend

Colder than normal start this morning (KPRC)

Our Saturday morning lows were colder than normal with mostly 30s in our northern counties and slightly warmer air closer to coast underneath clear skies. The wind advisory of Friday long gone so wind will not be an issue the next few days.

Rainy week ahead (KPRC)

Rain is back in the forecast starting Tuesday as a stationary boundary sets up across the state. It will meander a bit just to our north for much of the week and will be the focal point for showers, some of them heavy at times. The good news, for those who are temperature sensitive, is the temperatures will increase into the 60 for lows and the low to mid 70s for highs a couple of days!

Plenty of sun with temps in the low 60s today (KPRC)

Today’s forecast calls for cool in the morning turning into less cool for the afternoon with plenty of sun to go around!

Ten day forecast with showers starting mid-week (KPRC)

The ten day forecast shows the big changes after our three day holiday weekend. The showers will be mostly nuisance in nature with no flooding issues expected at this time. Stay safe.