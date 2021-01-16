Houston-area forecast: Sunny and pleasant holiday weekend

Our Saturday morning lows were colder than normal with mostly 30s in our northern counties and slightly warmer air closer to coast underneath clear skies. The wind advisory of Friday long gone so wind will not be an issue the next few days.
Rain is back in the forecast starting Tuesday as a stationary boundary sets up across the state. It will meander a bit just to our north for much of the week and will be the focal point for showers, some of them heavy at times. The good news, for those who are temperature sensitive, is the temperatures will increase into the 60 for lows and the low to mid 70s for highs a couple of days!
Today’s forecast calls for cool in the morning turning into less cool for the afternoon with plenty of sun to go around!
The ten day forecast shows the big changes after our three day holiday weekend. The showers will be mostly nuisance in nature with no flooding issues expected at this time. Stay safe.