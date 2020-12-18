What to Know About a COLD Christmas!

Houston, TX – There’s no business in snow business this Christmas like we experienced in 2004 (Thanks, Donna Bohannon, for some great Angleton snow shots!), but our coldest Christmas Day in years is our forecast! For those of you who like a hot-cocoa-footy-pajama Christmas morning and afternoon, then this is your year! Get out the marshmallows! I took a look back at our Christmas Highs since that fateful 2004 snow day. Here’s what I found:

Christmas has been warm this decade!

Our last two years have been warm while 2015 came in at 83°! You have to go back to 2009 to 2011 to find highs only in the 40s and that’s what we’re forecasting this year as a couple of cold punches arrive next week:

Synoptic Christmas Map

So, depending on where exactly we land in the 40s, this could be the coldest Christmas afternoon this decade and if we see a super cold punch this will be the coldest one this century as 2000-2003 were all in the 50s and 60s!

Cold All Holiday!

Here’s a look at our 10 Day forecast and you can see that Christmas Eve through Sunday promises beautiful Ugly Sweater temps:

Christmas Week Forecast

We’re also dry the whole way through. Merry Christmas and have a blessed last evening of Hanukkah tonight!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!