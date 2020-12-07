Warmer weather on the way this week!

HOUSTON – Houston hasn’t registered a 70 degree reading since Thanksgiving week. This week we will return to above-normal 70 degree weather that will last almost to the weekend.

We won’t hit 70 on Monday, but the day will still be spectacular. A ridge of high pressure situated west of Houston will pull a dry, north breeze into the region. After a cool morning in the 40s, sunshine and seasonably temperatures in the mid 60s will leave you hard-pressed to find a flaw in the day’s weather.

Seasonable 60s for your Monday. Skies will be bright and sunny!

After Monday, the high pressure ridge will begin to migrate eastward. By Wednesday and Thursday, the high will be situated over the southeastern U.S. and a prevailing onshore wind will develop in Texas. That spells warmer temperatures and a return to shorts weather. Highs will reach the mid 70s by Thursday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

A warm, south wind will persist through mid-week, bringing afternoon highs in Houston back to the 70s for the first time since Thanksgiving week.

A cold front will drop into southeast Texas Friday, bringing Houston its first and only chance for rain this week. Severe weather is not likely, although we could get a few thunderstorms north of the city. In Houston, showers will prevail.

Friday’s front will bring a return to afternoon 60s this weekend. Saturday skies may start cloudy as our cold front exits to the east, but sunshine will quickly take over and stay with us for the remainder of the weekend.

