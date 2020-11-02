A Perfect Week Coming Up

Houston – All clear tonight with temps falling back into the 40s and low 50s and a bit cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A dry cold front slipped through earlier on Sunday so it will slice temperatures back but continue to keep plenty of sunshine for Monday

A very pleasant afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tons of sunshine early this week including for Election Day on Tuesday! Highs will be in the low 70s. Weather will not be an issue heading to the polls if you haven’t voted yet.

Plenty of sunshine for Election Day!

Aside from some additional cloud cover, high pressure starts to slide off to the east and that will turn the winds from off the Gulf of Mexico again which will push highs back into the upper 70s. However, we should stay rain-free going into next weekend!