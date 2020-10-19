82ºF

Weather

Hurricane Season Continues

With 27 tropical systems we continue to march our way through the Greek Alphabet

Britta Merwin, Meteorologist

Tags: Hurricane, #houston
Epsilon Currents
EPSILON is the 27th tropical system of the 2020 Hurricane Season!

Thankfully EPSILON is in the central Atlantic and projected to stay in the central Atlantic not threatening the East Coast of the United States.

Epsilon
The National Hurricane Center is also watching a spot in the northwest Caribbean giving a 20% chance for a storm to brew in that area over the next five days. Models that do form a system push the system northeast giving a possible trajectory toward the Bahamas or Florida if something were to form.

Tracking the Tropics
