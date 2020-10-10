Weekend forecast: Sunny skies, warm weather after Delta

Delta was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight and will continue to weaken as it moves toward the northeast for the next several days, taking drenching rain along with it.

TS Delta moving east (KPRC)

Delta was the latest in a hurricane season that has seen 25 named storms with several of them impacting the northern Gulf and the state of Louisiana. As the graphic below indicates Delta was the 10th landfalling storm this year, making it the busiest season ever, breaking the previous record for landfalls set in 1916. Delta had a unique characteristic as well as a weaker storm than Laura but making landfall very near where it had devastating impacts six weeks earlier.

Delta latest of busy season (KPRC)

The result for Southeast Texas is sinking dry air from the northwest and west through the day. Along with clear skies and plenty of sunshine, expect the highs today to reach the mid to upper 80s.

Warmer than normal temps expected Saturday (KPRC)

It is a trend that will continue for Sunday with even warmer temperatures in the mid 90s. A look at the ten day forecast shows a very favorable number of days ahead with very little rain in the forecast and including a few mostly week fronts that will serve to cool us off just enough to remind us that it is the Fall for a few mornings. By the end of the week is when we’ll see rain along with a front that has the potential to drop the highs next weekend into the low 80s and upper 70s!