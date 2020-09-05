Weekend forecast: Saturday showers expected

Saturday Sunrise from Galveston (Galveston.com)

Galveston beaches will likely attract crowds this Labor Day weekend with sunrise shots like this from this morning and the promise of only slight rain chances.

Scattered showers and storms expected Saturday afternoon and early evening (KPRC)

There will be showers around, especially this afternoon and early evening as the heat of the day (the mid 90s inland) help to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms until about 8 or 9pm. I’m not expecting severe but some of the storms will be capable of dropping heavy rain with gusty wind.

Looking forward to cold front pushing in by Wednesday afternoon and evening. (KPRC)

By Wednesday we will have forgotten all about Labor day because of what looks to be our first cooling front of the Summer season. By Wednesday morning the leading edge of the front will be responsible for increased rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday. The front will be too late to appreciably cool the morning temps but the trend will have begun to lower the afternoon highs into the upper 80s with a possible 90 degree reading along the way.

Front should have arrived by Thursday morning to drop our temperatures. (KPRC)

That will not be the case on Thursday as we will see a ten degree drop in morning temperatures from Wednesday. Some of our northern most counties might also see some 50s! Our highs Thursday and the next several days will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s before climbing back to the 90s by the end of the weekend.

Front should start paying cool air dividends by Wednesday into Thursday. (KPRC)

The ten day forecast shows the end of the next week and into the weekend as dry. You should know that some computer models favor a stalling of the front along the coast by next weekend and therefore call for chances for showers. I am leaving that out of this forecast until there is more agreement among models. It is not a deep diving “grab your jacket” kind of cold front but it works to cool us down with drier air as well. AND it works to keep anything that might develop in the tropics away from us. The tropics are active in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa and no threat to the United States at this time.