Heat Advisory issued until 10 P.M. Friday

Houston – In the wake of Hurricane Laura extreme heat is taking over the Gulf Coast. With many people without power in Louisiana, the extreme heat will make a devastating situation even harder to take on.

Heat Advisory

Temperatures in the upper 90s in Southeast Texas will feel like 108 to 112 degrees. Friday’s Heat Advisory will last unusually late into the night until 10 P.M.

SE TX Heat Advisory

Thankfully there will be scattered shower and storms. For folks that get caught there will be a brief break from heat but the short lived downpours will leave conditions feeling even more sweltering when the rain moves out. Scattered storms will be possible through the evening forecast.

Friday Storms

High heat and afternoon storms will continue through the weekend. Enjoy the storms while we have them. The first week of September looks hot, humid and rain free!