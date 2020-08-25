LIVE: Galveston County officials issue mandatory evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula

GALVESTON, Texas – The voluntary evacuation order issued Tuesday for residents of Bolivar Peninsula, including unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist has been upgraded to a mandatory evacuation,

Galveston County officials made the announcement during an 11:30 a.m. news conference.

After issuing a voluntary order Monday, the city of Galveston upgraded the order to mandatory on Tuesday. All residents were asked to secure loose items on their property and leave the island.

You can read more about this and other evacuation orders here.

Here are some of the highlights from the news conference: