Tropical Depression 11 makes its debut

HOUSTON – While we haven’t even reached the peak of the 2020 hurricane season, today we welcome to the picture, Tropical Depression # 11 which formed in the Eastern Atlantic this afternoon. The initial reading on the storm is moving west at 16 mph with 35 mph sustained winds.

Tropical Depression formed in the Atlantic

The storm’s first run track from the National Hurricane Center brings it north of the Windward Islands later this week as a tropical storm. Once TD 11 strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named “JOSEPHINE”.

TD 11 tracks towards The Bahamas

While it is still early in the game, the storm will be moving into some unfavorable areas to really blow up into a full hurricane as it will move into an area of the Caribbean with some decent wind shear, which generally will slow storm development. However, because the storm is likely going to stay out over open warm water, it could continue to strengthen so we will watch through this week. As of today, it is no threat to the Gulf Coast or Texas.

Tropical Depression 11 Models

You can follow the changes with this storm and every storm that develops as we head into the peak of our hurricane season by heading to the KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters