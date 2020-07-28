“Isaias” brewing in the Eastern Atlantic

The next tropical system is trying to form near the Windward Islands

The National Hurricane Center today began officially tracking a cluster of tropical thunderstorms moving across the Atlantic near the Windward Islands. Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 will likely form into Tropical Storm Isaias (eees-ah-ee-as) by Wednesday as it moves into the eastern Caribbean.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW:

- The storm will likely become a tropical storm sometime Wednesday as soon as there is a closed center of circulation. Hurricane hunter flights will continue to fly the storm to gather information about its development and strength.

- Once Isaias has formed, it is forecast to move west-northwest into the Caribbean later this week and may make a move towards south Florida by this weekend as a high end tropical storm

"Isaias" will track across the Caribbean this week

Most of the computer guidance tracks "Isaias" towards The Bahamas

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

- The exact track, intensity, and eventual landfall location. These will all continue to adjust and change as the storm develops and progresses through the Atlantic.

- Whether the storm will deviate from its current path. As of early this week, weather computer models do not appear to put the Gulf or Texas in the path of this storm.

We will continue to monitor how this storm develops over the next few days and we do expect to see changes to both the storm intensity and track so make sure you check in at the KPRC Hurricane Headquarters for the latest information