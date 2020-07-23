Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to be prepared, monitor this weekend’s weather, flood threats

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans to be vigilant over the next few days as he and his office closely monitor a potential tropical development brewing in the Gulf.

The storm is expected to impact parts of Texas this weekend and may lead to dangerous flash flooding, especially in the upper Rio Grande Valley, the Coastal Bend, and the Texas Hill Country.

Abbott said the state is preparing its resources to assist communities with potential flooding and heavy rainfall.

“I urge Texans across the state to monitor the weather in their area and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from possible flash flooding and heavy rainfall,” Abbott said. “As this tropical disturbance approaches Texas, we are taking several precautionary steps to prepare resources for our communities, and we will continue to monitor and proactively respond to any developments.”

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events: