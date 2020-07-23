Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to be prepared, monitor this weekend’s weather, flood threats

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans to be vigilant over the next few days as he and his office closely monitor a potential tropical development brewing in the Gulf.
The storm is expected to impact parts of Texas this weekend and may lead to dangerous flash flooding, especially in the upper Rio Grande Valley, the Coastal Bend, and the Texas Hill Country.
RELATED: What to know about the two Tropical systems brewing right now
Abbott said the state is preparing its resources to assist communities with potential flooding and heavy rainfall.
“I urge Texans across the state to monitor the weather in their area and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from possible flash flooding and heavy rainfall,” Abbott said. “As this tropical disturbance approaches Texas, we are taking several precautionary steps to prepare resources for our communities, and we will continue to monitor and proactively respond to any developments.”
BE PREPARED: Here’s a checklist of supplies to have on hand in the event of severe weather
Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:
- Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information
- Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
- Build an emergency kit. Here’s a helpful guide on what you’ll need
- Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
- Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.
- Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.
- Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection.
- Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.