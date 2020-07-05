Sunday forecast: Warmer-than-normal temps and chance of rain in the works

Saharan dust is not in the picture this Sunday (KPRC)

Galveston’s Sunday sunrise showed much less influence of Saharan dust. Galveston tied a high temperature record of 95 degrees on Saturday and may do so again today. The record dates back to 1975!

High temps again heading toward the upper 90s (KPRC)

This afternoon there is an increased chance of rain. Only about a 20% chance with most of that impacting counties to the north and northeast of the Houston metropolitan area. By 5pm the temperatures should be well into the mid to upper 90s.

Heaviest rain the next several days will be off to our east (KPRC)

Rain amounts are not expected to be substantial for most of our region. Highest rain totals will be to our northeast with those areas receiving about an inch and a half to 2 inches by Wednesday, something we can very well handle.

Break from the extreme heat to start our week (KPRC)

Because of increased rain chances to start the week, our high temperatures will go down a few degrees but with drying expected mid-week those temps will once again head to the upper 90s, well above the seasonal norm of 93 degrees. You’ll also notice our morning temperatures don’t cool us off very much. Those lows area also above the normal low of 75 degrees. Any Saharan dust influence to our region decreases through the day today and will be mostly done until at least the next 10 days.