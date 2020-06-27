Dust and isolated showers with highs near 90 degrees

Saharan dust makes for a not so pretty Saturday sunrise (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The sunrise picture normally includes the sun but it is barely visible this morning as the Saharan dust continues to settle into the region.

The Saharan dust is making for unhealthy air quality (KPRC)

There may be some pretty sunrises and sunsets in some areas but the big issue is the air quality as a result of the dust. It is unhealthy for people who have any issues with their lungs such as asthma or emphysema. Expect the air quality to improve after Sunday before another dose of Saharan dust is expected toward the end of next week.

20-30% chance for showers today (KPRC)

While we won’t see the heavy downpours and storms we have seen this past week, there is a 20-30% chance of showers today although much of what you see on this futurecast graphic likely won’t reach the ground because of dry air.

Decreasing rain chances through the week (KPRC)

The rain chances decrease the next few days which will help the high temperatures head into the mid 90s. Rain comes back into the forecast in time for the 4th of July.