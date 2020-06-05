Ask 2 Weather: What should we make of the fact that it is already a busy hurricane season?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: What should we make of the fact that it is already a busy hurricane season?

The answer: Not necessarily. Yes, the 2020 hurricane season is anticipated to be more active than a normal, according to pre-season forecasts. And, yes, we had two named storms form before the start of the season, and one when the season was just three days old. But, by no means does that mean that we will continue on that pace for the remainder of the season.

Here are the three named storms we have had as of June 5:

Tropical Storm Arthur (May 16 to May 19): Arthur developed in the Straits of Florida, became a tropical storm in the Atlantic east of central Florida moved north toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks, then turned eastward and dissipated.

Tropical Storm Bertha (May 27): Bertha started as a depression along Florida’s Atlantic coast, drifted north toward South Carolina, and briefly became a tropical storm as it moved ashore on the South Carolina coast. Bertha was a tropical storm for just a few hours on May 27.

Tropical Storm Cristobal (Originated June 1): Cristobal initially formed as Tropical Storm Amanda in the eastern Pacific south of Mexico. It crossed Latin America and re-formed in the Atlantic Basin, in the Bay of Campeche, with the name Cristobal. As of the initial publishing of this article, Cristobal is projected to move north through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in Louisiana as a 60 mph tropical storm on Sunday, June 7.

Tropical activity in the Atlantic through June 5

Cristobal is the earliest "C" storm to form in the Atlantic Basin. That may seem a little ominous. And, while it is true that weather patterns look to be favorable this year for an active season, there is no guarantee that the trend will continue.

In each of the last five hurricane seasons, we have had a named storm develop pre-season. Some of those years were busy, others not. Also, there are some busy seasons where most of the storms stay out to sea, missing the U. S. entirely.

For every hurricane season, the most important thing to remember is that it takes just ONE storm to make the season devastating for you. If that one storm is a big one and it makes a direct hit on your hometown, the season is devastating for you! That is why, regardless of the seasonal forecast, it is important to be prepared.

