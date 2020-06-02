What to do when you come across a downed power line after a storm

In the aftermath of a major storm, you may discover downed power lines.

If you see a power line on the ground, always assume the line is energized and be aware of its hazards.

According to CenterPoint Energy, a live wire touching the ground can cause electricity to travel through the ground, radiating outward from the contact point.

It’s important to stay at least 10 feet away from the power line and secure the area to keep others away.

Here’s what to know about downed power lines and how to protect yourself according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International:

Use Precaution

Downed power lines can energize the ground up to 35 feet away. Even more in wet conditions.

Never drive over downed power lines or through water that is in contact with them

Never try to move a downed power line. Even using items that typically are not conductive will not prevent injury or death

If you see a downed line call 911

If a vehicle contacts a power line or utility pole stay away and call 911

Consider all lines to be live and dangerous

Stay in place or inside your vehicle unless you see fire or smoke

Warn others to stay at least 35 feet away

Tell others not to approach vehicle, downed lines, or anything that may be in contact with downed lines

Call 911

In the Event of Fire or Smoke