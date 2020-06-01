82ºF

Here are tips to follow at hurricane shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic

People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the city on Aug. 29, 2017 in Houston. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Here are tips to protect yourself and others from contracting the coronavirus if a hurricane threat forces you to relocate to a public shelter:

  • Identify a safe place to shelter prior to the event. That may be your local public shelter. Know its location and various ways to get there.
  • Prepare your supply kit that includes hand sanitizer, bar soap and two cloth face coverings for each person in your family over two years of age.
  • Practice social distancing while you are in the shelter. That means, stay at least six feet or more apart.
  • Wash your hands often and wear your cloth face cover. Be sure your coughs and sneezes are covered.
  • Avoid touching high-touch surfaces such as handrails. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer immediately after touching these surfaces.
  • Keep your living area clean. Clean and disinfect frequently-touched items like toys, cellphones and electronics.
  • If you feel sick, notify shelter staff immediately!
  • Be a good role model for your children. Engage in recommended safety practices consistently. Your kids will follow your lead.

