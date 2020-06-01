Here are tips to follow at hurricane shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic
Here are tips to protect yourself and others from contracting the coronavirus if a hurricane threat forces you to relocate to a public shelter:
- Identify a safe place to shelter prior to the event. That may be your local public shelter. Know its location and various ways to get there.
- Prepare your supply kit that includes hand sanitizer, bar soap and two cloth face coverings for each person in your family over two years of age.
- Practice social distancing while you are in the shelter. That means, stay at least six feet or more apart.
- Wash your hands often and wear your cloth face cover. Be sure your coughs and sneezes are covered.
- Avoid touching high-touch surfaces such as handrails. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer immediately after touching these surfaces.
- Keep your living area clean. Clean and disinfect frequently-touched items like toys, cellphones and electronics.
- If you feel sick, notify shelter staff immediately!
- Be a good role model for your children. Engage in recommended safety practices consistently. Your kids will follow your lead.
