Get Ready! It’s Already Here....

Houston, TX – Hurricane season begins officially today and, right on cue, a possible storm is brewing to our south. Here’s a look at the National Hurricane Center graphic for possible development the next two days and you’ll notice it’s at 80%.

NHC Forecast for Tropical Development

The next name on the list is Cristobal and right now the storm looks to meander in the Bay of Campeche until the weekend and then move north. The America model has a 100mph storm in the middle of the gulf by Sunday:

Hurricane in the Gulf?? American Model says yes, but it's early

And while that screen shot above would suggest the storm is going to the north, High Pressure building to the north could shunt the storm toward Texas by Monday or Tuesday with a reduced wind speed to 60mph:

High Pressure blocks the storm and sends it our way

Regardless of wind, storms like this produce a lot of rain, especially blocked storms that move slowly. Right now, this model has 20″ over the Gulf waters, but we know all too well how that can go:

Bright orange is 20"

So the phrase for now is Watch and Wait. We’ll stay on top of this event all week and weekend and see it through. Models and forecasts can change dramatically between now and then. But, heads up, folks, it’s hurricane season!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook