Here’s what to do after a flood hits:
- Listen to authorities for information and instructions.
- Avoid driving, except in emergencies.
- Be aware that snakes and other animals may be in your house. Wear heavy gloves and boots during clean up.
- Avoid wading in floodwater, which can contain dangerous debris and be contaminated. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water.
- Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery ONLY outdoors and away from windows.
- Be aware of the risk of electrocution. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If it is safe to do so, turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock.
