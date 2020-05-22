88ºF

Weather

Here’s what to do after a flood hits

Andrew White helps a neighbor down the street after rescuing her from her home in his boat Sunday in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood of Houston after it was flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.

  • Listen to authorities for information and instructions.
  • Avoid driving, except in emergencies.
  • Be aware that snakes and other animals may be in your house. Wear heavy gloves and boots during clean up.
  • Avoid wading in floodwater, which can contain dangerous debris and be contaminated. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water.
  • Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery ONLY outdoors and away from windows.
  • Be aware of the risk of electrocution. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If it is safe to do so, turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock.

