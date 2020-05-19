Checklist: Everything you need to for your pet during a hurricane
With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.
Here’s a list of supplies to have prepared for your pet:
- Medications, medical records and a first-aid kit in a waterproof container.
- Leashes, harnesses and/or carriers (Pets may bite or try to run away while stressed.)
- Secure collars with up-to-date information. If you are evacuating to a shelter or other location, attach the phone number and location of your temporary address to the back of your pet’s ID tags with temporary tags or adhesive tape and indelible ink.
- Current photos in case pets are lost.
- Food, water, bowls, cat litter pan and manual can opener.
- Information on feeding schedules, medical conditions, behavior problems and the name and number of your veterinarian in case you have to foster or board your pets.
- Pet beds and toys if easily transportable.
